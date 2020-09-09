221 people detained for violating RMCO - Ismail Sabri

PETALING JAYA: A total of 221 people have been arrested for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO), with 212 issued with compounds while eight were remanded and one released on bail.

“The violations are pub/nightclub activities (118), failure to prepare tools and equipment required to record customer details (34), not wearing face masks (18), premises operating beyond the designated time (five), failure to abide by quarantine rules (one) and physical distancing (43) as well two undocumented migrants being arrested,“ said Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his press statement today.

He said from July 24 to Sept 8, 25,688 individuals have returned from overseas and are placed in 70 hotels and eight public and private learning institutes in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu, Sabah and Labuan.

“From that number, 10,390 are under mandatory quarantine while 68 have been admitted to hospital for treatment. A total of 15,230 individuals have been discharged,“ he said, adding that they were returnees from 32 countries.

The countries are the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Taiwan, China, United Kingdom, Holland, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

Ismail Sabri added the Construction Industry Development Board conducted checks on 12 construction sites in Malaysia and found that they are abiding by the standard operating procedures.