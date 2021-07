KUALA LUMPUR: A Young Women’s Parliament programme which is to be held next month, will gather 222 young delegates aged between 15 and 30 years old to discuss policies related to women’s affairs, gender equality, social issues, as well as other matters.

Hosted by Malaysia Young Generation (MYGEN), the online programme will take place from August 14 to August 15.

Programme director Dr Shatesh Kumar Sangar said in a statement today the delegates come from various backgrounds including professionals, students, the Orang Asli community, Persons with Disabilities (OKU) and activists.

“Among others, the objective of the programme is to highlight, discover talents and provide early exposure to young women in the field of politics and national policymaking,“ he said.

He said apart from the main conference, MYGEN will also organise side events including a Parliamentary preparatory workshop by REFORM Malaysia, a series of webinars on women’s issues, as well as a mentoring programme with 12 members of Parliament (MPs), state assemblymen as well as former senators.

The mentors include former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, former minister Yeo Bee Yin, Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Minister Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, Kedah state executive councillor Datuk Suraya Yaacob and Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar.

“It is time for women to speak out and stop being used to garner votes for political parties,” he said, adding that women should be given a more important role in politics and not just be vote-getters or just a link between political parties and the people during elections. — Bernama