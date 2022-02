PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has reported 22,802 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the infection tally now stands slightly above three million.

This is also the first time that the number of daily cases has breached the 22,000-mark since August 28, 2021, when 22,597 cases were reported.