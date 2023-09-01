23 arrested, over RM27m worth of contraband items seized in first week of 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Various contraband items worth more than RM27 million were seized in nine raids carried out by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) across the country in the first week of this year.

During the raids under the integrated operations dubbed Ops Contraband, 23 individuals, six of whom were foreigners, were also arrested.

PDRM Secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the raids were mounted with the aim to curb the smuggling and leakage of subsidised items.

“The total seizure is RM27,400,605 comprising RM24,229,455 under the Customs Act 1967, RM971,149 under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and RM2,200,000 under the Poisons Act 1952,” she said in a statement here today.

She said the same operations held in the corresponding period last year saw 306 individuals arrested with contrabands seized totalling RM132,707,431.

Noorsiah said the seizures last year comprised RM68,047,396 under the Customs Act 1967, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 1967 (RM25,000), Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (RM2,855,370), Explosives Act 1957 (RM7,576,222) and Control of Supplies Act 1961 (RM40,360,702).

“Also under the Malaysian Palm Oil Board Act 1998 (RM1,500,000) and under Section 379/427 of the Penal Code for illegal bitcoin mining activities (RM1,581,000),” she said.

For this year, she said the PDRM would remain committed to implementing integrated operations with various parties, such as the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, the Ministry of Health and the Inland Revenue Board.

“This is a proactive measure by PDRM to be more effective in curbing the smuggling of subsidised diesel, as well as contraband cigarettes and liquor for the wellbeing of the people, internal security and public order,” she added. - Bernama