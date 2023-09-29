23 couples tie the knot at mass wedding in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Twenty-three couples exchanged vows today at the Penang Chinese Town Hall (PCTH) in conjunction with the Mid-Autumn Festival, which is also known as the Mooncake Festival.

Among the newlyweds today were Yeap Mou Han, 27, and his wife, Loo Jia Nee, 22, who said that they chose to get married today as the Chinese community believes that this is a good time to start a family.

“We didn't expect to celebrate in a mass wedding ceremony here today; we thought only the two of us would be in this hall,” Yeap told reporters after the event, here today.

“We were surprised when we came here early this morning and saw many other couples. It turned out that we were among the many couples to register our marriage today.

Yeap, a salesman, said that, nevertheless they were happy to be able to join the mass wedding ceremony.

Penang Chief Minister, Chow Kon Yeow and PCTH chairman, Tan Sri Tan Khoon Hai, attended the event.

The mass wedding was held in collaboration with the National Registration Department (NRD) to celebrate National Registration Day, which falls on Oct 1.

Chow said that the event creates its own history, and leaves extraordinary memories for the couples.

He also congratulated the newlyweds, who are about to embark on a new phase in life, and hoped that they will have a wonderful life ahead and happiness for the rest of their lives. -Bernama