IPOH: There were 23 fatal workplace accidents in Perak of which 61% were related to workers falling from high places and being hit by objects from January to July this year.

State Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) director Ir Zamzurin Maarof said four of the accidents were in the construction sector.

He added that over the same period, there were 37 employers who were charged in court while 172 compounds amounting to RM237,000 were issued against employers from various industries together with RM352,700 in fines, he told reporters after inspecting a construction site, here today.

His visit was in conjunction with the 25-day ‘Operasi Cegah Kemalangan’, to prevent workplace accidents which ended today.

A total of 27 sites were inspected during the period and DOSH Perak issued 179 prohibition notices and sealed two construction sites in Batu Gajah and Taiping, he said.

In addition, 42 notices for repairs and 87 directives were issued for various offences where there was no adequate protection provided and measures taken at open sidewalks involving high-rise work, scaffoldings, work platforms and access to unsafe workplaces, added Zamzurin.

He said the department was in the process of preparing an investigation paper for further action against employers and individuals at the sites under the Factory and Machinery Act 1967, the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 and the Factories and Machinery (Building Operations and Works of Engineering Construction) (Safety) Regulations 1986. — Bernama