KLANG: Users of Class 1 vehicles will be getting toll discounts of between 10% and 33% on 23 highways in conjunction with Aidilfitri next week.

However, three tolled highways will be offering discounts at only certain toll plazas, namely Ampangan for the Lebuh Raya Kajang-Seremban (Lekas), Pulau Indah toll plaza at Lebuh Raya Lembah Klang Selatan (SKVE) and the Perling and Lima Kedai toll plazas on the Lebuh Raya Laluan Kedua (LINKEDUA).

Works Minister Baru Bian who announced the discounts here today said they were effective for 24 hours from midnight on Aidilfitri eve till 11.59pm on Aidilfitri day.

“The offering of these discounts are in line with the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of the highway concessionaires,“ he said, adding that this initiative by them has been around since 2010 with discounts from five to 100%.

He was speaking to reporters after launching Grand Sepadu Highway’s Road Safety Campaign in conjunction with the Aidilfitri festive season at its North Klang R & R.

In his speech, Baru said there was a positive trend in regard to road safety whereby the Aidilfitri festive season accident rate was dropping since Ops Selamat 11 in 2016.

Ops Selamat 13 for Aidilfitri last year saw a 11.5% drop in the accident rate or 895 cases, he said.

He added that the Malaysian Highway Authority had issued orders for all road maintenance work on major highways and important roads to stop from tomorrow till June 13 to facilitate the heavy traffic flow, except in cases of emergencies.

He noted that the Road Transport Department was also enforcing a ban on heavy vehicles from using highways for five days, from June 1-3 and June 8 &9, for the same purpose.

Following are the discount rates for the 23 highways involved:

Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong (LDP) - 33%

Lebuhraya Grand Saga (GSSB) - 30%

Lebuhraya Utara-Selatan (PLUS) - 20 %

Lebuhraya Seremban-Port Dickson (SPDH) - 20 %

Lebuhraya Utara-Selatan Hubungan Tengah (ELITE) - 20%

Lebuhraya Butterworth-Kulim (BKE) - 20 %

Jambatan Pulau Pinang - 20% (Class 2 vehicles only)

Lebuhraya Pantai Timur (LPT) 2 - 20 %

Lebuhraya Duta-Ulu Kelang (DUKE) - 20 %

Lebuhraya Pantai Baru (NPE) - 20 %

Lebuhraya BESRAYA - 20 %

Lebuhraya MEX (Maju Expressway) - 15% (for all classes of vehicles)

Lebuhraya Grand Sepadu - 15%

Lebuhraya Shah Alam (Kesas) - 10%

Lebuhraya Kemuning-Shah Alam (LKSA) - 10%

Lebuhraya Koridor Guthrie (GCE) - 10%

Lebuhraya Bertingkat Ampang-Kuala Lumpur (AKLEH) - 10 %

Lebuhraya Kajang SILK (SILK) - 10 %

Lebuhraya Kuala Lumpur-Karak (KLK) - 10%

Lebuhraya Pantai Timur (LPT) 1 - 10%

Lebuhraya Lingkaran Luar Butterworth (BORR) - 10%

Lebuhraya Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah (JKSB) - 10%

Lebuhraya Kuala Lumpur-Selangor (LATAR) - 10%

The three highways only offering discounts at selected toll plazas :

Plaza Tol Ampangan for Lebuhraya Kajang-Seremban (LEKAS) - 10 %

Plaza Tol Perling and Lima Kedai at Lebuhraya Laluan Kedua (LINKEDUA) - 20 %

Plaza Tol Pulau Indah at Lebuhraya Lembah Klang Selatan (SKVE) for outbound traffic only - 10% for all classes of vehicles from 6am on June 5 till 5.59am on June 7. — Bernama