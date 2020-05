ALOR STAR: Twenty-three individuals, including a woman, were slapped with RM1,000 compound each for attending a Hari Raya gathering at a house in Simpang Setia Jaya Guar Chempedak, Gurun in Yan last night.

Yan district police chief DSP Shahnaz Akhtar Haji said the compounds were for breaching the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

“A police patrol team was alerted of the gathering at 8.30pm before rushing to the scene and found 23 people, aged between 19 and 25, in the house.

“The house owner admitted inviting friends and relatives to the house for the gathering and claimed that some of the attendees were friends of his friends who he did not know personally,” Shahnaz Akhtar said in a statement here today. - Bernama