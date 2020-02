KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened another investigation paper on the dissemination of fake news on Covid-19 on social media, bringing the number of cases to 23 so far.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (Intelligence and Operations) deputy director Datuk Mohd Roze Shaari said the new investigation paper involved a case in Tumpat, Kelantan.

“So far, three cases have been brought to court, namely one each in Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu and Sabah,“ he told Bernama today.

He advised the public not to share any false statements or articles on Covid-19, the official name given by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to the 2019 novel coronavirus. - Bernama