23 new Covid-19 deaths reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 23 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 31,678.

Of the total, four were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

Terengganu recorded the highest number of new deaths at 8, making up 34.8 percent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Kedah (4), Kelantan (3), Perak (2) and Johor, Melaka, Penang, Sabah, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur (1 each).

There were no deaths in Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perlis, Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 39,927 active cases, including 248 in intensive care units (ICU), 117 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,786,219.