23 Perlis Tahfiz schools to include TVET programme

ARAU: Students at 23 tahfiz (religious) schools in the state will be given exposure to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, as an additional skill.

Pertubuhan Penggerak Huffaz Berkemahiran Selangor chairman Datuk Ahmad Tajudin Jab said the initiative, which will benefit 500 students, is in collaboration with the state Al-Quran Tahfiz Institution Association (PINTA Perlis).

“Training will be provided by public and private skills training institutions (ILKA and ILKS), respectively,“ he told Bernama, after signing a memorandum of understanding with PINTA Perlis chairman, Muhd Inzaar Haqieqie Ismail, today.

Ahmad Tajudin said that 16 TVET skill programmes will be conducted in Perlis, including welding techniques, sewing, vehicle painting, culinary, basic make-up and others.

He said that the duration of the basic course is between two and five days, and students can take further courses if they are interested.

“This basic course is an initial exposure to students, to choose the vocational skills they are interested in later,” he added.-Bernama