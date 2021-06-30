23 police reports lodged over posting insulting Pahang Regent

KUANTAN: Pahang police received 23 reports on a recent viral posting which allegedly insulted the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Pahang Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Mohd Yusri Othman, said that the investigation was conducted in accordance with Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The investigation is also currently being conducted by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT),“ he said briefly when contacted here today.

Since Sunday, a screenshot of an account on Twitter that uploaded a picture of Tengku Hassanal, edited with an insulting statement which has gone viral on social media, has angered netizens. — Bernama