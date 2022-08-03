23 stressed out teachers in Malacca to undergo counselling

MALACCA: Twenty-three teachers identified to be under stress, will be called to undergo certain processes including counselling to boost their motivation and mental health.

State Education and Technology Committee chairman, Datuk Rais Yasin said all of them were found to be stressed out based on the Depression, Anxiety and Stress Scales (DASS) test in Malacca,

“Some of them are under pressure not due to work, but external factors such as facing problems at home, financial and family issues. We have identified these teachers and they are to undergo counselling.

“I will personally monitor their status and I hope the pressure faced by the teachers can be reduced,” he told reporters here today after officiating at the State School Sports Council’s Netball Championship at the Krubong Community Hall.

All the 23 teachers (3.54 per cent) identified are among 648 of the 13,976 teachers in Malacca who were found to be under stress through the DASS test while 28 (4.32 per cent) were found to be depressed.

On July 27, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali instructed the Malacca State Education Department to investigate the causes of 648 teachers in the state being stressed out and depressed. - Bernama