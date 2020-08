PETALING JAYA: Authorities arrested another 230 individuals yesterday for flouting various provisions under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said of those nabbed, 13 have been remanded and two have been released on bail.

The remaining 215 have been issued compounds.

Nine of those arrested had violated home quarantine orders, Ismail Sabri said yesterday.

Others have been held for not wearing face mask, keeping their business premises open beyond operating hours, for not complying with quarantine regulations and failure to pay costs incurred while under quarantine at hotels or public training institutes that serve as quarantine centres.

The operation to ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the RMCO continued yesterday with the taskforce conducting checks on 4,137 supermarkets, 6,098 restaurants, 1,800 hawker stalls, 1,761 factories, 3,769 banks and 1,061 government offices.

Ismail Sabri said that from July 24 to Aug 8, a total of 8,011 individuals had returned to Malaysia and all had been placed at 31 hotels and five public training institutes in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Pulau Pinang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Perlis and Kedah.

“They had returned from 30 countries, including the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Holland, the United Kingdom, France, Egypt and Papua New Guinea.

Among those who had returned to Malaysia, 20 who tested positive for Covid-19 were brought to a hospital for treatment,” he said.

On Ops Benteng, an operation to crack down on illegal migrants, Ismail Sabri said that 27,200 vehicles had undergone inspection to identify foreign nationals entering Malaysia via alternative routes. Two persons have been arrested for immigration offences.