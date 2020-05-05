230 Johor premises sealed during MCO

JOHOR BARU: A total of 230 premises has been sealed by local authorities in the state for non-compliance in the industry or economic sector in operations during the Movement Control Order (MCO) from March 21 to May 3.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Ayub Jamil said 8,033 verbal warnings, 6,892 written notices and 158 compounds were also issued.

“For the record, 128,705 inspections were carried out by local authorities on various business premises, entertainment centres, public markets, factories and construction sites to ensure the industry or economic sector complied with the MCO directive,” he said in a statement today.

To ensure continued compliance during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), he added, a total of 1,681 local authorities enforcers will be involved in inspecting the operations of business premises or factories allowed to operate during the period.

He said they would help to ensure the premises or factories comply with the set standard operating procedure (SOP) following the decision taken by the state government to implement CMCO as directed by the federal government effective yesterday.

“Therefore, the effort (inspection) will continued be carried out to ensure the situation in Johor is under control,” he said. - Bernama