231 Southern Volunteers start post-flood mission in Segamat

ISKANDAR PUTERI: A total of 231 volunteers from Southern Volunteers left for Segamat today, to carry out a post-flood mission to help victims who are in dire straits as a result of the recent disaster.

Johor Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, said that the five-day post-flood mission in Segamat will end on Sunday, and will then continue in other affected districts.

He said the aid mission was mobilised following the orders of the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who wanted a team of Southern Volunteers to be mobilised to help flood victims in several affected districts statewide.

“I take this opportunity to express my deepest appreciation to Tunku Mahkota of Johor, who is very concerned and mobilises young people for this noble initiative.

“We hope that with the little help we mobilised today, we can ease the burden of the flood victims, not only during the floods but also post-flood cleanup work,” he told reporters when flagging off the Southern Volunteers Flood Relief Mission, at the Dataran Mahkota, here, today.

Also present were Johor state secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani; deputy state secretary (Sports, Youth and Volunteers) Datuk On Jabbar and state Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah.

Onn Hafiz also expressed his gratitude when 26 banks agreed to grant a moratorium to flood victims in Johor.

“I received information from the federal government that 26 banks have agreed to grant a moratorium, and on behalf of the state government, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for replying to questions about the moratorium in yesterday’s Dewan Rakyat sitting,” he said. - Bernama