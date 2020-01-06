2,312 compound notices issued since enforcement of smoking ban at eateries

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,312 notices with a compound value of RM554,400 were issued by the Health Ministry to smokers and eatery owners who violated the smoking ban since the ruling came into effect last Jan 1 until yesterday.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the notices were issued during checks conducted at 29,903 premises nationwide.

He said 1,702 of the notices were issued for violating Regulation 11 (1) (d) of the Control of Tobacco Product (Amendment) Regulations 2018 for smoking at an eatery.

A total of 492 notices were issued to eatery owners, with 400 of them for failing to display the no-smoking signage at their premises and 92 notices for provided smoking facilities at the premises,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the remaining 118 notices were issued to underage smokers (those below 18 years old).

Dr Noor Hisham said the number of notices that were issued daily since the first day of enforcement showed a drop from 708 on the first day to 393 notices on the second day and 366 notices on the third day.

However, the number increased on the fourth and fifth day, which fell on weekends, with 404 on Saturday and 441 notices on Sunday.

The smoking ban is not intended to punish smokers, but to prevent complications due to smoking habits, not only among smokers but also passive smokers, he said, adding that smokers who want to quit the habit could seek help at mQuit which can be assessed at http://jomquit.moh.gov.my or call 03-88834400. — Bernama