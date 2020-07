KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 23.18 million local residents and 21.23 million foreigners exited the country via land border checkpoints from 2016 to 2019, said the Auditor-General’s Report 2018 Series 3 which was tabled in Parliament today.

According to the report, 28.43 million Malaysians and 18.39 million foreigners entered the country through the land checkpoints during the same period.

“An audit review also found 3,370 people were not allowed to enter or were issued the NTL (Not to Land) notices at all land border entry points by the Immigration Department in Perlis, Perak, Kelantan, Kedah and Sarawak from 2016 to 2019,“ the report said.

For the northern checkpoints, Kedah recorded the highest NTL with 1,265 individuals or 37.5% as it is the main entry point by land,” said the report.

Sarawak recorded the fewest NTL issued with only 199 people. — Bernama