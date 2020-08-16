235 RMCO defiers detained: Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Operators of 12 premises have been penalised for operating beyond the permitted hours under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Under RMCO, which ends on Aug 31, businesses are only permitted to operate until midnight, including 24-hour convenience stores and eateries.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the 12 operators were among 235 who were arrested by the police on Saturday for various violations of the government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Of these, 15 have been remanded, while the remaining 220 were issued compounds.

Among those, 15 were caught for prostitution, 26 for failure to provide entry logs and equipment at their premises, 16 for failing to wear face masks and one for failing to pay quarantine charges.

“Additionally, 165 were nabbed for taking part in activities with large crowds that made it difficult to observe social distancing,” Ismail Sabri said in a press statement today.

He said the arrests were made as part of the Special Task Force operations led by the police to monitor the compliance of the SOPs nationwide.

He said that on Saturday, a total of 17,047 enforcement officers conducted spot checks on 4,142 supermarkets, 5,818 restaurants, 1,640 hawker centres, 1,622 factories, 3,849 banks and 916 government offices.

“The task force also checked 1,587 land transportation terminals, 378 water transportation terminals and 99 air transport terminals,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the authorities also arrested one foreigner under Ops Benteng for committing an immigration offence.

He said that on Saturday alone, the police conducted 65 road blocks nationwide and checked 25,019 vehicles in a bid to curb the entry of illegal foreigners into the country in a move to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 infections.

On a separate matter, Ismail Sabri said the police also conducted checks on 405 individuals who are undergoing the 14-day mandatory home quarantine, and found that none had violated their SOPs.

“The police together with Health Ministry officials will continue to make spot checks on these individuals to ensure all SOPs continue to be adhered to,” he added.