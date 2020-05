KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,362 students from seven central zone universities returned home in the south in Negri Sembilan, Malacca and Johor starting from 10pm in a movement managed by Universiti Pertanian Malaysia (UPM).

According to a statement from the Higher Education Ministry last night, the public universities involved were in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya namely UPM, Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia (UIAM), UiTM, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Universiti Malaya (UM), Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Kuala Lumpur (UTM KL).

“I pray for the safe return of the students who are travelling in 14 buses to 11 locations, with three in Negri Sembilan, three in Malacca and five in Johor,” said Higher Education Minister Datuk Dr. Noraini Ahmad in the statement.

Dr Noraini was satisfied with the smooth process last night coordinated by UPM.

“Thank you to UPM vice-chancellor, Prof. Datin Paduka Setia Datuk Dr. Aini Ideris and deputy vice-chancellor (Student Affairs and Alumni), Prof. Dr. Mohd Roslan Sulaiman in ensuring the process proceeded smoothly,” she said.

On May 2, UPM also hosted the travelling process for the return of students from public and private institutions of higher learning from central zone to several locations in Perak zone involving 1,876 students. — Bernama