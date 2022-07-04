2.3m vehicles expected on Karak Highway, LPT1 during Aidiladha festival

KUALA LUMPUR: The operator of Kuala Lumpur-Karak (KLK) Expressway and East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1), ANIH Berhad is expecting 2,352,000 vehicles on the highways in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha from July 8 to 11.

ANIH Berhad senior general manager Radzimah Mohd Radzi said in view of the traffic volume, the company is taking several measures with additional staff and personnel as preparation to activate additional lanes if necessary.

“The extra staff is also to assist in ensuring smooth traffic flow on the highways and to step up its preparedness of all facilities including ensuring cleanliness in all laybys and rest areas,” she said in a statement today.

ANIH Bhd is also proposing several journeys via its Suggested Travel Schedule for the comfort of highway users.

“Among the proposed journeys are on July 8 (Friday) and 9 (Saturday) for travellers from Kuala Lumpur and Selangor to enter the Gombak toll plaza between 10 am to 1 pm to Pahang and from 6 am to 10 am for those heading to Terengganu and Kelantan.

Meanwhile, travellers to all destinations are free to use the highway from 12 midnight to 6 am, “ she said.

“Apart from that, light vehicles are advised to avoid entering the toll plaza at between 9.30 am and 12 noon and from 9.30 pm to 12 midnight as this is travel time for express busses to East Coast destinations via the Gombak toll on the two days,” she added.

She said on July 11 (Monday), highway users are advised to use the highway from 6 am to 10 am from Pahang, and 10 am to 1 pm (Terengganu) while for all destinations it is from 12 noon to 6 am.

Highway users can refer to the official Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) or ANIH Berhad sites at Twitter @LLMTrafik, @LPTTrafik or Facebook@Lembaga Lebuhraya Malaysia as well as @Lebuhraya Pantai Timur or contact MHA hotline at 1800-88-7752 and LPT-Line at 1-700-818-700 for further information. - Bernama