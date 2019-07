SEMPORNA: Marine police have booked 24 boats for committing various offences under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 during an operation here.

Marine police Sabah Region 4 commander ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali said the operation was carried out between 8am and 12.30pm yesterday in the waters of Laut Pelabuhan and Terusan Menampilik.

“A total of 92 boats were inspected and 24 were found to have committed various offences, including carrying an excessive number of passengers and not having the required safety equipment like life jackets,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Pajeri said similar operations would be conducted from time to time to ensure the safety of all concerned. — Bernama