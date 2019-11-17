24 foreign GROs nabbed in anti-vice swoop in Kepong

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirty people, including 24 guests relation officers (GROs), were detained in an anti-vice operation codenamed Ops Noda at an entertainment outlet in Kepong, early this morning.

Bukit Aman Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) principal assistant director, Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said all were rounded up by the police in the operation held at an entertainment outlet at Taman Usahawan Kepong that began at 11.20pm yesterday.

He said the foreign GROs were of various nationalities including from Thailand (21 women), Laos (two women) and a Vietnamese, aged between 22 and 28 years.

“Besides the GROs, police also arrested a local woman allegedly the ‘Mummy’ of the GROs.

“Police also detained five men including a Myanmar and a Thai national. The two foreign males and a local man worked as bouncers, while another two men served as the outlet’s caretaker and operator,” Rohaimi said when contacted here, today.

All the detainees are being investigated under Section 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations Act 1963 and Section 55(B) of the Immigration Act 1963. - Bernama