24-hour flash flood warning issued for six states

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) of the Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID) today issued an early alert over the possibility of flash floods within 24 hours in six states.

In Johor, the areas at risk are Batu Pahat district (Mukim/subdistrict Sungai Punggor, Mukim Simpang Kanan, Mukim Sri Medan and outskirts) and Kota Tinggi district (Mukim Sedili Besar and outskirts).

For Muar district, the alert is issued for Mukim Sri Menanti, Mukim Ayer Hitam, Mukim Bandar, Mukim Jalan Bakri, Bandar Maharani and outskirts) and Pontian district (Mukim Rimba Terjun, Mukim Ayer Masin, Mukim Pontian, Mukim Ayer Baloi, Mukim Benut, Mukim Sungai Pinggan and outskirts).

In Malacca, the hotspots are Melaka Tengah (Mukim Umbai, Mukim Telok Mas, Mukim Padang Temu, Mukim Alai, Mukim Ujong Pasir, Mukim Bukit Lintang, Mukim Padang Semabok, Mukim Duyong, Mukim Bukit Piatu, Mukim Bukit Katil, Mukim Bukit Rambai, Mukim Tangga Batu, Mukim Sungai Udang and outskirts), and Jasin district (Mukim Ayer Panas, Mukim Nyalas and outskirts).

In Pahang, it involves three districts, namely Termerloh (Mukim Perak, Mukim Jenderak, Mukim Bangau, Bandar Temerloh, Mukim Sanggang and outskirts), Bera (Bandar Triang, Mukim Triang, Mukim Bera and outskirts) and Maran (Mukim Kertau, Mukim Chenor and outskirts).

In Selangor, areas at risk are Klang district (Pandamaran town, Bandar Klang, Mukim Kapar and outskirts), Petaling district (Bandar Shah Alam, Bandar Pekan Batu Tiga, Mukim Damansara, Mukim Bukit Raja and outskirts) and Kuala Selangor district (Mukim Pasangan, Pekan Bestari Jaya and outskirts).

In Negeri Sembilan, it involves Jelebu district (Mukim Kenaboi, Mukim Ulu Klawang, Mukim Pertang and outskirts), Jempol district (Mukim Serting Ulu, Mukim Serting Ilir, Mukim Batu Kikir and outskirts) and Tampin district (Mukim Gemas, Mukim Gemencheh and outskirts).

In Sarawak, the hotspots cover the Kuching division (Bandar Kuching and outskirts) and Samarahan division (Kg Mang, Kg Tanjung Bundong, Kg Empila, Kg Tanjung Parang, Kg Bangka Semong, Kg Nuip and outskirts).

According to DID, the notice issued at 4 pm today was based on the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s rain forecast, the Southeastern Asia-Oceania Flash Flood Guidance System (SAOFFGS) and the DID flood forecast model -- that there is a risk of flash floods in the districts and sub-districts of the states named in the event of heavy rain or significant thunderstorm. - Bernama