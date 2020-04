GEORGE TOWN: A total of 24 seminarians, including a priest, are expected to be charged at the magistrate’s court here for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) after they were caught playing football by police on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said the seminarians, who are on police bail, have been summoned to the court complex today to be charged.

The Roman Catholic Diocese has engaged a prominent lawyer to represent the members of the College General, which is a private institution used to train priests at its private grounds near Tanjung Bungah here.

According to the northeast district police head Asst Comm Soffian Santong, the police were acting on a tip off and had entered the grounds although the automatic gate was locked.

After dismantling system, the police moved in and informed the seminarians and their supervisory priest that they were to be detained for flouting the MCO guidelines which had barred any form of social gathering

Tanjung Bungah assemblyperson Zairil Khir Johari said the MCO is imposed for the greater public good.

“It is nothing religious. There is no exception. People must comply or the country would not be able to contain the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Zairil said if one player is infected, the rest of the team are at risk of contracting the virus.

MORE TO FOLLOW