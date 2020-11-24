24 Indonesian illegal immigrants detained in Serudong

KALABAKAN: A total of 24 Indonesian illegal immigrants were detained in operations under the ‘Ops Benteng’ conducted by the army in Serudong area near here on Sunday.

The Fifth Infantry Division, in a statement, said that during the operations, a permanent resident card holder, who was working as a lorry driver at an oil palm plantation, was also detained.

“The first arrest was carried out when a lorry belonging to an oil palm plantation was inspected and was found to be ferrying six illegal immigrants who were on their way to return to their villages in Indonesia.

“About 15 minutes later, the second arrest was made involving 16 illegal immigrants travelling in another lorry while the third arrest involved two illegal immigrants who were riding a motorcycle,” the statement said.

The initial investigation found that the 24 individuals detained did not have any valid identity documents and they all worked at the same oil palm plantation here.

“All detainees along with the seized items including 50 kilogrammes of sugar, motorcycles and lorries were taken to the Kalabakan police station for further action,” it said. — Bernama