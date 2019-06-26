24 M’sians caught gambling in southern Thailand

YALA, Thailand: The Thai authorities detained 54 individuals, including 24 Malaysians found gambling in an empty premises in Betong town here, yesterday.

Betong District Police chief Colonel Torsak Sarirat said the illegal gambling premises located in a rubber plantation was believed to have been operated by a Malaysian man and his wife, who is a local.

He said in the raid at about 5pm (local time) yesterday, the Thai authorities arrested 36 men and 18 women playing “Roulette” and “Hi Lo” (dice game).

“The police also seized cash from the gamblers totalling RM24,795 and 97,750 Baht (RM13,209) respectively.

“In addition, the Roulette machine, equipment used for Hi Lo, and various types of chips (used to represent money in gambling) were also confiscated,“ he told reporters today.

He added that all the suspects were detained at the Betong Police Station for further investigation. — Bernama