GEORGE TOWN: The magistrate’s court here today sentenced 24 men to Compulsory Attendance Order (PKW) for three months for playing football during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Magistrate Rosnee Mohd Radzuan meted out the punishment after the offenders aged between 25 and 48 pleaded guilty to the charges read to them.

All of them have to report themselves to the Malaysian Prisons Department under the Offenders Compulsory Attendance Act 1954, in which the department will decided the type of community service the offenders have to carry out for three hours a day during the three-month period.

PKW is a community service programme which is an alternative order apart from a jail sentence.

All the accused were charged for gathering to play football at the College General field here, which is an area prohibited under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 at 5.30pm on March 31.

All the men were charged under Regulation 3 (2) of the regulations and is punishable under Regulation 7 (1) of same regulations which carries a RM1,000 fine or six-month jail term or both.

Prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Nabila Huda Muhammad Nazim and Haresh Prakash Somiah while all the accused were represented by lawyers K. Simon Murali and Datuk Joy Appukuttan. - Bernama