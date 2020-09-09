24 new Covid-19 cases reported today

PETALING JAYA: Twenty four new Covid-19 positive cases raised the national tally today to 9,583, the Health Ministry reported.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said in a media statement that 18 are local transmissions involving 16 Malaysians and two foreigners, while the remaining six are imported cases.

Of the local transmissions, 16 were detected in Kedah (16) and two in Sabah.

“Out of the 18 cases, 13 are from the Sungai cluster, one from the Telaga cluster, one from the Tawar cluster, one during screening at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, while two are from the Benteng LD cluster in Sabah,“ he said.

The six imported cases involve three foreigners from Bangladesh (two cases in Negri Sembilan, one case in Kuala Lumpur), a Chinese and an Indonesian national (in Sabah), a Singaporean (in Sarawak), and a South Korean (in Selangor).

“The three foreigners that tested positive today (Wednesday) entered the country before the border restriction was first enforced on Sept 7. The two cases from Bangladesh arrived in the country on Sept 6 while the one case from China entered the country on Sept 5 and was screened on the following day. The results for these imported cases reported positive today,“ he said.

The death toll remained at 128 yesterday. Seven new cases were discharged which brings the total number of recoveries to 9,143.

However, seven patients are in intensive care (ICU) with four on ventilators.

Noor Hisham revealed that 53% of infections among health workers had contracted the virus among colleagues.

“Based on investigations, majority of frontliners got the infection among themselves and only 22% contracted Covid-19 from the community,“ he said.

He clarified that no ministry health workers were infected with the virus during handling of Covid-19 patients at the wards or the ICU.