240,501 summonses issued to foreign motorists unsettled

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 240,501 traffic summonses issued to foreign motorists for offences in the country from 2014 to last year had not been settled, according to Bukit Aman Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias.

He said of the total, Singaporeans recorded the highest number of unsettled summonses with 136,601, followed by Brunei (40,101) and Thailand (24,651).

Azisman said he would discuss with the Road Transport Department and Ministry of Transport on methods to trace errant motorists, for example barring them from entering the country.

“The offences include speeding, beating the traffic lights and failing to wear seat-belts,“ he told a press conference in Bukit Aman, here yesterday.

Meanwhile, he said RM291,190 in compound fines were paid during “Op Ostwa IX” at four locations bordering Thailand namely Bukit Kayu Hitam CIQ, Kota Putra Police station, Durian Burung, Padang Terap in Kedah; Padang Besar CIQ, Perlis and Pengkalan Hulu Malaysian Border Security Agency (Aksem) in Perak from July 12 to 14. - Bernama