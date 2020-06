TAWAU: The Sabah National Security Council today deported 240 illegal immigrants from Indonesia in the state to their country of origin.

Its director Sharifah Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof said the deportation via sea brings the total number of illegal immigrants including those from India, Pakistan and Vietnam deported from Sabah this year to 3,753.

The overall number of illegal immigrants sent home since 1990 stands at 594,920, she said in a statement here today.

Sharifah Sitti Saleha said a total of 82 illegal immigrants from Indonesia and the Philipines would also be sent home this Friday.

She said in light of the current Covid-19 situation, prior to the deportation, all of the illegal immigrants were screened in accordance to the health and safety protocols set out by the two countries.

Meanwhile, Indonesian Consul in Tawau Sulistijo Djati Ismoyo when met by Bernama said the illegal immigrants which were deported today via the Tawau Passenger Ferry Terminal comprised 199 men, 31 women and 10 children.

He said all of them would be sent back to their homeland in Nunukan and Pare-Pare.

“The illegal immigrants were detained around Tawau, Semporna, Kunak and Kalabakan before being placed at a temporary detention centre in Jalan Utara Tawau here,” he said. — Bernama