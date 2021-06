PETALING JAYA: A total of 240,991 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) have registered for the Covid-19 vaccination via the MySejahtera application, and so far, 10,229 of them have received at least the first dose.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the number of registrations was still too low compared to the 600,000 PwDs registered with the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

“We will continue to work so that this number will continue to increase and the disabled will not be left behind in the vaccination programme,“ she said when visiting the drive-through vaccination centre (PPV) for the disabled and their caregivers at the Sime Darby Plantation Berhad here today.

Also present was OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi.

The drive-through PPV for the PwDs, which is the first of its kind in the country and in Southeast Asia, is the ministry’s collaboration with OKU Sentral and Sime Darby Plantation, Rina said.

The PPV aims to vaccinate 16,000 disabled people and their caregivers in a programme scheduled until October.

Meanwhile, Rina said the ministry welcomed the collaboration with more corporate companies for the setting up of such PPVs to facilitate and expedite the vaccination exercise of the disabled community.

She said there were requests for the PPV to be opened in other states and the ministry would discuss with interested corporate companies about it. — Bernama