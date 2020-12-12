241 arrested for violating SOPs

PETALING JAYA: A total of 241 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the recovery movement control order.

“A total of 39 individuals were remanded while the remaining 202 were issued compounds,” Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said in a press statement today.

The offences committed were not wearing face masks (77), ignoring social distancing (43), failing to provide equipment for contact tracing registration (78), recreational activities (41) and others (two).

Furthermore, Ismail Sabri said 2,837 teams under the compliance task force conducted checks at 17,262 premises including supermarkets, restaurants, hawker stalls, factories, banks, government based offices and land, water and air transport terminals.

He said Ops Benteng that involved the Armed Forces, police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), and the Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM) saw the arrest of 51 illegal immigrants and a boat skipper while six land vehicles and two boats were seized.

A total of 86,398 individuals have returned to Malaysia through the international border entrance and placed under quarantine at 78 hotels and 19 public training institutes from July 24 until yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said of the total, 543 individuals were sent to hospitals for treatment and 12,827 individuals were required to go through mandatory quarantine.

A total of 73,028 individuals were discharged and allowed to go home.

They arrived from 36 countries, including the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Laos, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Taiwan, China, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand, the United States of America and Ethiopia, Maldives and Oman.

From April 20 to Dec 11, a total of 13,901 inspections were conducted by enforcement members of the Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia (CIDB) that involved a total of 7,965 construction sites nationwide.

Yesterday, a total of 11 construction sites all over Malaysia were inspected and all sites were found to be complying with the SOPs.