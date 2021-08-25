241 flood victims still in shelters in Perak this morning

IPOH: The number of flood victims relocated to three temporary evacuation centres (PPS) this morning in Perak remains at 241 people from 66 families from two districts.

A spokesman for the Perak Disaster Management Committee said the number of flood victims from the Kerian District relocated to the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak PPS is still 111 from 26 families.

“The number at the SK Alor Pongsu PPS also remained unchanged from yesterday, at 60 people from 17 families. So the number of victims sheltered at SK Matang in the Larut, Matang and Selama district, remains unchanged at 70 victims from 23 families just like yesterday,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a food trader who was concerned about the fate of the flood victims and frontliners including the media began supplying Mamak fried mee at the Alor Pongsu PPS.

Mohamed Fareed Mohamed Nainar 46, said his contribution was just to ease the burden of the victims aside from offering something different from the regular food offered at the PPS since last Friday.

“I spent RM400 to prepare more than 100 packs of mamak fried mee. I am sincere in helping them and I hope my small contribution gets blessings from Allah in helping the flood victims and the frontliners, who are here to help them,” said Mohamed Fareed, who operates from Jalan Harmoni, Alor Pongsu.

According to him, his effort is also because he had made a vow to Allah for his daughter Nur Faliha, 18, who scored 9As in last year’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

