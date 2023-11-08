2,427 dengue cases reported for week ME30

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,427 dengue fever cases were reported during the Epidemiology Week (ME30) 2023 for the period July 23 to 29, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan.

He said the total was an increase of 169 cases or 7.5 percent compared with the previous week’s 2,258 cases reported the previous week.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said however, no deaths were reported due to complications related to dengue throughout ME30.

“The number of cumulative cases reported until ME30 was 68,651 cases compared with the 31,127 cases reported for the same period last year, which is an increase of 37,524 cases or (120.6 percent).

“There were 47 fatalities due to complications related to dengue compared with 22 deaths due to the same complications throughout 2022,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the number of hotspot localities however, showed a drop throughout the ME30, as the number of hotspots reported was 93 compared with 104 for the previous week.

“From the total, 70 localities were in Selangor, 10 localities in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Kedah (six), Perlis (four), Sabah (two) and Negeri Sembilan (one),” he said.

For chikungunya surveillance, Dr Muhammad Radzi said one case was recorded for the week ME30, raising the cumulative number of cases to 145 until now.

Meanwhile, for the surveillance of zika, 1,769 blood samples and 119 urine samples were collected and test results returned were all negative. -Bernama