KUCHING: A total of 24,469 employees in the Sarawak manufacturing sector have been vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said to date, 43,050 employees from 236 companies in the manufacturing sector have been registered under the state Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development (Mintred).

“Once we have achieved the target of vaccination, the government may consider to slowly open up the economy, subject to full compliance of the standard operating procedures,” he told reporters after visiting The Spring mall industrial vaccination centre (PPVIN) here today.

Awang Tengah said under the PPVIN programme, the Sarawak National Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) has allowed companies with more than 1,500 employees to apply for the programme.

He explained that smaller companies with less than 1,500 employees can combine and apply for PPVIN to be set up at centralised locations such as shopping malls or university premises.

“RM15 per dose will be borne by the company concerned to cover the cost of healthcare organisers while the vaccine is provided by the government free of charge.

“Companies that would like to participate in the programme will have to ensure that there is a suitable venue for the vaccination exercise as require by the Health Ministry,” he added. — Bernama