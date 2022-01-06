245 Omicron cases recorded so far, 157 among umrah returnees

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has recorded a total of 245 cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant in the country so far.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that 233 of these cases were imported while there were 12 local transmissions.

“A total of 157 of the cases involved returning umrah pilgrims,“ he said at a press conference today.

Khairy also pointed out that the government has decided to stand by the earlier announcement by the ministry on the suspension of all umrah trips from Jan 8 but states that it will only be for a month.