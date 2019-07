KUALA LUMPUR: A total 247 immigrants were arrested yesterday in a joint operation led by the Immigrations Department.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the operation, conducted along with the Companies Commission Malaysia (SSM), on migrants who were found to have overstayed, did not possess travelling documents and misused their visiting passes.

He added during the operation that was also conducted on a hotel, 159 women from four countries were arrested. They have been suspected to have used their social passes to conduct “immoral acts”.

He said there were 117 from Vietnam, 35 from China, five Indonesians, and two Myanmmar.

During the raid they found individuals who had documents meant for expatriates but worked as handphone sellers in the area.

“Those who ran from premises (identified) will be made known to the local authorities for the next course of action. We will discuss with them and in the long term, premises that are found operating not according to the law will be shutdown,“ he said.