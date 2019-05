GEORGE TOWN: A total of 248 Malaysians received free prosthetic legs from the Prostheses Foundation Thailand today.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the foundation, established by the late Princess Srinagarindra, has donated over 1,000 artificial legs to Malaysians since 2007.

“This year, the Prostheses Foundation Thailand has sent 88 volunteers to Penang, comprising doctors, medical staff and skilled workers to produce prosthetic legs within a week.

“I congratulate the Chee Hoon Khor Moral Uplifting Society for successfully organising this programme for the fifth times since 2007 and being a local partner to the Prostheses Foundation Thailand,” he said after officiating the Free Prosthetic programme here.

Prosthetic leg recipients present today were required to undergo medical examinations and consultation sessions to ensure they get the right fit of the artificial limb.

Another 259 units of prosthetic legs will be produced this week before being handed over to the recipients next Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chee Hoon Khor Moral Uplifting Society secretary Chong Yit Chuan said he was looking for Malaysian volunteers to be sent to Thailand to attend the course organised by the Prostheses Foundation in efforts to increase the number of skilled individuals in the prosthetic field.

“We prioritise retired doctors or medical staff as they have the basic knowledge in the field, because the free prosthetic programme by the Prostheses Foundation Thailand is only held once every three years.

“During the three-year gap, we can’t expect volunteers from Thailand to come down here and do modifying works or adjustment on the prosthetic leg. We need our own volunteers who are based here at this society,” he said.

He said interested individuals could call 04-2267248 for more information. — Bernama