PETALING JAYA: A total of 249 individuals were caught flouting the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) on Friday, with the highest offenders being those not adhering to physical distancing (132), followed by those not wearing face masks (63).

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the other offences were failure to prepare equipment to record personal details for patrons.

Of those arrested, 248 were issued compounds while one individual was remanded.

Ops Benteng meanwhile saw the arrest of 46 illegal immigrants along with two boat captains in the 118 road blocks conducted nationwide.

As of yesterday, a total 88,827 individuals had returned to the country.

Of this total, 8,357 are undergoing mandatory quarantine in 73 hotels and 16 public training institutions nationwide.

A total of 532 were sent to hospitals for treatment, while 79,938 were discharged and allowed to return home.

These individuals returned from 36 countries including Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, South Korea, Spain, France, Egypt, Papua New Guinea, Australia, New Zealand, United States, Ethiopia, Maldives, Oman, China, United Kingdom, Turkey, Japan, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Taiwan, Laos, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, India, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Timor Leste and Holland.

The compliance task force continued to conduct checks, with 47,811 inspections done in various restaurants, factories, banks and government offices yesterday.

Sanitation works also continued to be done and a total 12, 834 operations were carried out across 14,600 premises including businesses, public housing, markets and government buildings.

Checks done on various food supplies across the country also confirmed that supply is readily available.