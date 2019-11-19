25 auto gas detectors installed in Pasir Gudang industrial area

ISKANDAR PUTERI: A total of 25 automatic gas detectors called Photo-Ionised Detectors (PID) will be installed in the industrial area of Pasir Gudang for air quality monitoring purposes, according to Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin.

She said the installation of the devices, at a cost of RM2.52 million, was to create a real-time alert system which would enable enforcement action to be taken quickly.

To date, Yeo said 23 PIDs, which would be able to detect the total volatile organic compound (TVOC) in the air, had been installed, while the rest by the end of this month.

“Once the installation is completed, they will undergo a baseline calibration process for three months before they become fully operational.

“Pasir Gudang is also expected to be the first industrial area in Malaysia to be equipped with a real- time alert system for TVOC by the second quarter of next year,“ she told a press conference after a special meeting to discuss the results of the Loading Analysis and Carrying Capacity in Pasir Gudang here today.

Also present were Deputy Minister Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and Department of Environment (DoE) director-general Norlin Jaafar.

Yeo said the installation of the PID was one of seven key measures taken by the government to improve environmental quality control in Pasir Gudang.

She said the Cabinet had approved an allocation of RM17.7 million to improve the country’s air quality monitoring system, which also included the installation of the PID in Pasir Gudang. - Bernama