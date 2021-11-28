25 boys empowered through life skills education

PETALING JAYA: Rythm Foundation, the social impact initiative of the QI Group, has collaborated with social enterprise, MySkills Foundation to empower 25 boys holistically from the B40 group.

The new initiative called IMPACT (I Made a Pact to Change) is aimed at helping at-risk boys from disadvantaged families. This 12-month programme, which began in August last year, has successfully molded and trained this first select group of 16 to 18-year-old boys by helping them in their journey into becoming responsible and employable adults.

Speaking at a virtual informal discussion held recently, Rythm Foundation chairperson Datin Seri Umayal Eswaran said the programme, a continuing journey, has equipped the participants with vocational skills and fundamental life skills that will enable them to transit into higher-paying jobs upon graduation.

“We have all been in this programme together for the past 12-months. I hope you would all match the same energy, work, time and effort we put into you when you go out there,” she said.

“You must all believe that you can succeed in life and should have the self-confidence which is very essential for you. The first step you take after completing this programme should be taken with confidence so that the next thousand steps you take will be perfect. You must believe in yourself.”

As part of the IMPACT training, the boys undertook the Electrical Wiring Level 2 programme with training provided by the in-house trainers from MySkills who are certified by the Department of Skills Development under the Ministry of Human Resources. Upon successful completion of the training, these students will be awarded MLVK (National Skill Qualification Awarding body) certificates with the same standard certification of the National Youth Training Institute (IKBN).

Deva Sharma, CEO of MySkills Foundation thanked Rythm Foundation for their belief and trust in MySkills as a trusted partner in this community transformation programme.

“This training programme at our campus in Kalumpang, Hulu Selangor, has made a great impact because throughout 2020-2021, MySkills never closed down and continuously operated to ensure these boys are not neglected and at the same time, they completed their vocational and life skills training,” he said.

“We saw significant changes that we never saw pre-pandemic, hence the post-pandemic became a very good equaliser in our training approaches.

“The transformation doesn’t stop here. It will continue to evolve after they go for job placements and we will strictly monitor them strictly for the next 24 months including their financial and saving plans and meeting the demands of the industry players. It is indeed a privilege to be partnering with Rythm - an acronym for ‘Raise Yourself To Help Mankind.”.