PETALING JAYA: Social workers from a non-governmental organisation are appealing for donations following a fire on Saturday that left 25 families homeless in Taman Pandan Jaya.

L. Kogilavani, a spokesperson from the NGO called Jiranria, urged the public and charity organisations to donate diapers, pillows, blankets, toiletries, water and non-perishable food.

“The victims urgently need help with basic necessities, like clothing, toiletries and basic food provision. If you have any used clothing or extra toiletries that you can spare, please do let us know. I am collecting from friends and family.

“There are also toddlers involved, so milk bottles, diapers, blankets will very much help too,“ she said.

Those wishing to donate can contact Kogilavani at 016-3378607 or visit Methodist Centre at Jalan Embun in Ampang. She can be also be reached at margaret.vani@gmail.com.

On Saturday, a fire broke out at Taman Pandan Jaya where eight housing units were destroyed.

Firemen from Pandan Fire Department were dispatched to put out the blaze. No one was hurt in the incident.