25 fishermen held in anti-drug operation in Kuala Kedah

ALOR SETAR: A total of 25 local fishermen suspected to be drug addicts were arrested in an integrated operation by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Kuala Kedah waters this morning.

Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone director Noor Azreyanti Ishak said the suspects, aged between 20 and 50, were arrested on their fishing boats and at the fishing pier.

The operation was aimed at curbing drug abuse among fishermen in the area and prevent maritime crimes,” she said in a statement today.

All suspects who tested positive for methamphetamine, were handed over to AADK for further action.

Noor Azreyanti stressed that Maritime Malaysia will not compromise on activities that violate the law in the country’s waters.

The public is urged to cooperate by providing information on such activities to MERS 999 or the Kuala Kedah Maritime Operations Centre at 04-7310579, she added. -Bernama