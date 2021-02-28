25 goats killed in Kepala Batas fire

KEPALA BATAS, Feb 28: A livestock breeder lost thousands of ringgit after 25 goats were killed in a fire that destroyed a goat pen in Jalan Permatang Kerai Besar, here, last night.

A Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre spokesman said a fire engine from the Kepala Batas JBPM station rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 10.18 pm.

‘’Ninety per cent of the structure of the wooden goat shed was already destroyed when we arrived, killing 25 goats inside,’’ he said when contacted here, today.

He said that the fire was believed to have started from the activity of burning of goat droppings under the pen in the evening prior to the incident before the fire spread, based on the information furnished by the owner of the shed.

He said the fire was brought under control by JBPM with the assistance of the voluntary firefighters’ team at 10.40 pm and fully doused 20 minutes later.- Bernama