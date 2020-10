KUCHING: A multi-agency Covid-19 operation was carried out at several construction sites within the vicinity of the Sarawak General Hospital here yesterday which had led to the arrest of 25 illegal immigrants.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement tonight said the operation which started at 3pm was conducted after two positive cases of the disease were detected on wednesday, involving illegal immigrants.

“All the workers were swabbed for Covid-19 and quarantined. SDMC and its agencies had taken swift action to investigate and check the premises to contain the situation,” said the statement.

A total of 150 personnels from SDMC, State Health Department, police, Immigration Department and Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) took part in the operation.

“Parties that break the law and the standard operating procedure will be investigated,” the statement added. -Bernama