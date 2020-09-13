25 migrants nabbed in OP Benteng

KUALA LUMPUR: Attempts by 25 migrants to leave and enter the country failed when they were nabbed by a team from the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (1 RRD) in two raids through OP Benteng in Johor, early this morning.

The Third Malaysian Infantry Division (Div 3) based at Terendak Camp, Melaka, in a statement said all of the foreigners were Indonesians and 10 of them were planning to return home while the rest had just entered Malaysia.

According to the statement, the team was on duty at about 1 am when members of the observation post noticed a small boat approaching the coast about 400 metres from Padang Mulud beach, Bandar Penawar, Johor.

“As a result, nine Indonesians were arrested while hiding in the bushes believed to be waiting to board the boat to return to Indonesia. However, the boat detoured and left the location,“ according to the statement.

At 2.30 am, another Indonesian illegal immigrant was arrested by the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) after spotting his footprints while hiding in the jungle one kilometre from the raid location.

At 7.30 am, four migrants believed to have just arrived in Malaysia were nabbed by members of the observation post hiding in the forest.

At 10 am, the QRF group arrested 11 more migrants hiding in a forested area, believed to have just arrived in the country.

“The total arrests consisted of 13 men and 12 women aged between 21 and 57 years old and the value of the seizure was estimated at RM28,489.40 involving cash amounting to RM8,600 and 19,487,025 rupiahs (RM 5,459.40) as well as 30 mobile phones,“ the statement said.

All of them were taken to the Tanjung Sepang Tactical Headquarters for examination and screening for Covid-19 before being handed over to the Immigration Department. -Bernama