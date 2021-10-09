25 public PPV’s in Perak expected to close by month end

KAMPAR: All 25 public vaccination centres (PPVs) in Perak are expected to be closed by the end of this month, said state Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology exco Mohd Akmal Kamarudin (pix).

He said the decision was made by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) after taking into account the fully vaccinated rate for adults would be reaching the 80 per cent target soon apart from the lack of vaccine recipients in PPVs.

“As of today, a total of nine public PPVs have been closed since Oct 1, among them the Dewan Merdeka Lenggong, Dewan Bandaran Kinta Batu Gajah, Dewan Serbaguna, Dewan Tan Sri Ghazali Jawi Slim River and Dewan Besar Felcra Seberang Perak PPVs and the last PPV to be closed was at the Indera Mulia Stadium in Ipoh.

“However, those who have not completed the second dose of their Covid-19 vaccination can go to a clinic or hospital close to where they live. We will also intensify the outreach programmes to more places,“ he said.

Mohd Akmal was speaking to reporters after launching the used cooking oil (o-waste) collection programme at Pondok Raudatul Muttaqin, Malim Nawar, here, today.

In another development, Mohd Akmal also said his team would intensify the campaign to collect used cooking oil in each district to reduce its dumping into the public drainage system and rivers.

“The used cooking oil can be processed into biodiesel, shampoo, soap or wax, thus generating income,“ he added.- Bernama