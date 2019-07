PASIR PUTEH: Two Vietnamese fishing boats with 25 crew, all Vietnamese nationals, were detained by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for encroaching into Malaysian territorial waters last Wednesday.

Acting Kelantan MMEA director Maritime Commander Ismail Hamzah said the two boats were caught conducting fishing activities between 87 and 100 nautical miles off Tok Bali at 6.52 am and 8.48 am, respectively.

However, only one of the boats could be towed to the MMEA jetty as the other had faulty engine and left to sink there, it said in a statement today.

He said all the foreign fishermen, aged between 23 and 43, failed to produce their personal identification documents and were brought to the MMEA jetty for further action. — Bernama