25-year-old man arrested for possession of 3.6kg heroin worth RM128,000

IPOH: The police arrested a 25-year-old man for alleged possession of about 3.6 kilogrammes of heroin estimated to be worth RM128,000 at a supermarket here, last Wednesday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said preliminary investigations found that the suspect was believed to have been active in drug trafficking activities since last February and the seized drugs were suspected to be for distribution in local markets around Ipoh.

“The police found a backpack with eight plastic packets containing powder suspected to be heroin with an estimated weight of 3,660 grammes,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the police also seized RM1,100 from him.

The suspect is now on remand for six days for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he added. - Bernama